Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after purchasing an additional 936,170 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.45.

