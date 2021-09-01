Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.