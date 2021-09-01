Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.43. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 4,751 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

