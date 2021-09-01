Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.84. Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 6,980 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

