Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 11,148 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $27,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

