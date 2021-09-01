Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.70 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

