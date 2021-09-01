Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

