Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

