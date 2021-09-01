Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

