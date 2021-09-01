Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 317 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 174.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.