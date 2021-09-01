Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

