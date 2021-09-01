Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,298 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

