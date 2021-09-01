Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 880 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

