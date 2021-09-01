Financial Contrast: Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Learning Tree International and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International $64.32 million 0.14 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Youdao $485.44 million 3.23 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -5.32

Learning Tree International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Learning Tree International and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 1 5 1 0 2.00

Youdao has a consensus price target of $20.51, indicating a potential upside of 62.13%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

Learning Tree International Company Profile

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

