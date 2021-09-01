FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $433,274.33

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $433,274.33 and approximately $262.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.