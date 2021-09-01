Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.81.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
FINGF opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
