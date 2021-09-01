Firo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.14 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Firo has a market cap of $101.70 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00017508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017504 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,254,180 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.