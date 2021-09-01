First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

