First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.71% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCF. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

