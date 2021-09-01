First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

