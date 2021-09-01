First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,703,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.