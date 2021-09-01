First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

NYSE:FR opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after acquiring an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

