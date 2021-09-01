First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post $190.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 91,106.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 130.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 626,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 354,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

