First National Trust Co Acquires 1,754 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,839. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

