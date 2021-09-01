First National Trust Co Acquires 1,943 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.92. 338,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,716. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

