First National Trust Co Buys 4,939 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NOC traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.71. The stock had a trading volume of 27,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

