First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.54. The stock had a trading volume of 228,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.