First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. 464,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,420,986. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

