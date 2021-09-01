First National Trust Co Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $8.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

