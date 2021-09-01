First National Trust Co Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,657,000.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

