First National Trust Co Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,800. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

