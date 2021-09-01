First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.49. 77,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,345 shares of company stock worth $7,012,978 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

