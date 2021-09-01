First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,663. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

