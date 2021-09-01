First National Trust Co Has $10.15 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.21. 686,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,324,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

