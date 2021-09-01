First National Trust Co Has $10.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.61. The stock had a trading volume of 371,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

