First National Trust Co Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $82.61. 66,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.