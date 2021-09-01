First National Trust Co Has $18.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. The stock had a trading volume of 149,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,765. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

