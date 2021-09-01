First National Trust Co Has $22.04 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.55. The company had a trading volume of 302,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,120. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

