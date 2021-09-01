First National Trust Co Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,542 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

