First National Trust Co Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

