First National Trust Co Has $9.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,918,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,301,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 2,183,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,978,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

