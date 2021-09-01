First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.54. 99,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,882. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.94 and a 200-day moving average of $360.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

