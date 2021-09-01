First National Trust Co Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.05. 31,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,838. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

