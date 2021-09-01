First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.8% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

