First National Trust Co Purchases 10,548 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

