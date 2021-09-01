First National Trust Co Purchases 1,616 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.93. 49,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,964. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.86. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

