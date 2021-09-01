First National Trust Co Purchases 2,978 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.96. The stock had a trading volume of 473,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,297. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

