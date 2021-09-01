First National Trust Co Purchases 3,890 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 20.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 715,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.