First National Trust Co Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641,454. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.37 and its 200 day moving average is $223.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

