First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. 3,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

